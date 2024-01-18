A suspect remains at large after fleeing on foot when the pickup truck he was driving during a police chase crashed into a utility pole on Mount Vernon Highway on Thursday morning. just before 3 a.m. on Thursday.

A Georgia State Patrol public information officer told Rough Draft that a BOLO was issued after the vehicle fled from a Georgia State Trooper in Whitfield County.

Bartow County deputies saw the vehicle traveling into Cobb County via I-75, and the Cobb Police Department was alerted. Once Cobb PD located the vehicle they began a pursuit, but that ended after contact was lost as the pursuit crossed into Sandy Springs on I-285 east.

Sandy Springs Police report that they were notified at approximately 2:45 a.m. by Cobb County Police that they were trying to stop a dark-colored truck that was traveling on I-285 East at a high rate of speed, according to an SSPD press release.

When SSPD officers learned that the vehicle exited I-285 onto Northside Drive, they responded to that area. Officers found the vehicle parked behind a business near Powers Ferry Road and New Northside Drive. When they attempted to make contact with the driver, he drove off with the GSP taking the lead in a short pursuit.

The driver lost control as he drove on Mount Vernon Highway and crashed into a utility pole just before 3 a.m. He exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

GSP and Sandy Springs officers established a perimeter, and a K-9 unit searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

The blue Dodge Ram TRX truck involved in the chase and crash was impounded.

GSP later learned the truck was stolen from a Kentucky airport parking lot without the owner’s knowledge. Local authorities in Kentucky are in the process of completing the stolen vehicle report.

The investigation by GSP into the identity of the driver is ongoing.