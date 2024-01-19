Courtesy NWS

It’s going to be a sunny, but cold weekend across metro Atlanta with the second wind chill advisory of the week going into effect Friday night, Jan. 19.

According to the National Weather Service, cold temperatures and gusty winds are beginning to filter into North Georgia, which will result in wind chill values close to 0 overnight.

Overnight lows on Friday into Saturday, Jan. 20, are expected to be 17 degrees and 16 on Sunday morning. Temperatures won’t climb above freezing on Saturday, while a high of 39 degrees in forecast on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Remember to let your faucets drip, cover exposed outdoor pipes, and protect your pets and plants.