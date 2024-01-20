Battle for the Brain event.

The seventh annual Battle for the Brain, the beloved lip sync competition raising funds for Emory’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, will take place Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery. This year’s fundraising goal is $1.5 million and the event organizers expect another sold-out audience.

The signature event of hosted by the Daughters Against Alzheimer’s (DAA), Battle for the Brain has raised almost $4,000,000 since 2017 to support medical research relating to Alzheimer’s and dementia at Emory’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease

Research Center.

The live performance, live voting charity event is a high-energy team competition among Atlanta’s leading companies, artists, athletes, and entertainers and will also include a live auction.

The 2024 lip sync teams include The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, Delta Air Lines, Dorsey Alston Realtors, Fitness Influencers ATL, Miller Zell, Morgan Stanley, RCG Ventures, Ryder, Steve Penley and the SEEiT Choir, Tootsies and Wesley Franklin and Stronger Together.

There are three awards: Performance Champion — highest cumulative performance score given by the event’s celebrity judges, Fundraising Champion — the most votes/funds raised, and Fan Favorite — chosen by live voting during the event. The team with the most votes wins! $1 = 1 vote.

To purchase tickets, visit www.battleforthebrain.org. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

An online silent auction and raffle linked to the website will be held in January 2024 prior to the live event, which will also include live voting, a Fund Our Mission raise as well as a live auction.