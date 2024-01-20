The section of the westbound shoulder on I-285 scheduled for closure runs from Long Island Drive to just past Mt. Vernon Highway as shown above. (GDOT)

If the weather cooperates, Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will close the Interstate 285 westbound shoulder from Long Island Drive to just past Mt. Vernon Highway for approximately three months beginning Sunday, Jan. 21.

Construction on the westbound auxiliary lane requires the closure, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) press release. The closure may get extended if necessary.

The I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane project extends the auxiliary lane between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive. It also includes the reconstruction of the Mt. Vernon Highway bridge over I-285.

Weather conditions may change the timing. Intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures may happen within the work zone in addition to this notice, according to the release. Motorists should expect delays and they should exercise caution, reduce speed while traveling through work zones, and watch for workers.

Real-time information on work status and traffic conditions can be obtained by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

The I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane project is an I-285 Advanced Improvement Project. It is part of the large-scale Major Mobility Investment Program projects across the state designed to create additional capacity to improve freight movement, provide operational improvements and efficiencies, enhance safety, and decrease travel times on the transportation network.

Additional project information is available at I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane Extension (arcgis.com).