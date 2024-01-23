(From right) Brad Morris, Joe Canale, Matt Walsh and Tim Meadows (Dad’s Garage).

Comedians Tim Meadows, Matt Walsh, Brad Morris and Joe Canale are set to headline a one-night only improv show at Dad’s Garage Theatre.

The event will take place on Feb. 29 with performances at 7 and 9:30 p.m., according to a press release. The show will also serve as a fundraiser for the theater.

Meadows was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” throughout the 1990s, and has appeared in movies such as “Mean Girls” and “Grown Ups.” Walsh is well known for his role in the television sitcom “Veep,” while Morris has appeared in shows such as “Cougar Town” and “The Good Place.” Canale is known for “Kay’s Valentine’s Day Commercial Parody,” “Life of Brad,” and “Douchebag Assassin.”

“This foursome has shaped and starred in witty, influential TV and film comedies for over 25 years,” said new Dad’s Garage Executive Producer Jon Carr in the release. Dad’s Garage announced that Carr would take over this position earlier this month.

“As it pertains to Dad’s Garage, they also highlight the viability and impact of improv, and its important role here and beyond,” he continued.

The show will be improvised based on audience suggestions and experiences. Tickets are available online.