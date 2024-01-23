Jamestown has announced details for its new “hospitality living” concept caled Scout Living at Ponce City Market.

The building, expected to open later this year, will offer 405 one- and two-bedroom units that will come fully furnished, hotel-style services, and flexible rentals – from a single night to a year and everything in between.

“Over the past few years, there has been a shift toward a more meaningful integration of live, work, and travel,” said Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown, in a press release. “Designed to meet that evolution and serve a broad range of lifestyles, Scout Living can be a starter residence for someone new to a city or homebase for someone living and working across multiple cities. With Scout Living, we are creating a new, flexible living experience that recognizes the need to anchor home in convenience, connection, and community.”

The units include a full kitchen stocked with cooking essentials, dishwasher, and washer-dryer combo, as well as separate living and sleeping spaces.

Scout Living provides access to food, services, and goods at the touch of a button, as well as private Wi-Fi networks, which will reach throughout the building. Guests will be able to request laundry and dry-cleaning services, restocking of necessities for longer stays, housekeeping, and more.

The building will also offer virtual check-in, keyless locks, and 24/7 access to building and tech support. The rooftop will welcome guests to a pool, wellness studio, terrace, and reservable residential style living rooms and a chef’s kitchen, all with views of the skyline.

The second floor will offer lounge, meeting, and event spaces. Daily use will be open to Scout Living guests, though the second floor will accept bookings for meetings, specialty workspaces, and special events.

The building will also feature 12,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor, including food and beverage concepts and convenience shopping providing essential grab-and-go items.

A courtyard common area will provide connectivity between the Ponce City Market building and the Atlanta BeltLine, giving guests seamless access to local and world-class dining and shopping the intergenerational community hub has become known for over the last eight years.

Scout Living is part of Ponce City Market’s second phase, which also includes 619 Ponce, a four-story mass timber loft office building set for completion in 2024, and Signal House, a new residential building.