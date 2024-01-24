The exterior of the Atlanta Bicycle Barn, 151 Sampson St.

ElectroBike Georgia has consolidated its sales, rentals, and service into one location on the Eastside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine.

Those interested in trying and/or buying an e-bike will find ElectroBike Georgia at 151 Sampson St. in Old Fourth Ward.

“While we originally had a separate sales location on North Druid Hills Road, we found it was confusing to some of our customers that rentals were only available at our Beltline shop, while repairs were offered in the sales office,” said owner Eric Hunger. “It just made sense to consolidate all of our services into the large, iconic Atlanta Bicycle Barn building.”

In addition to hourly rentals of both traditional bicycles and e-bikes, ElectroBike Georgia sells over 20 models of e-bikes from a variety of leading brands for riders of all ages and experience levels, as well as accessories.

Hunger brought the ElectroBike brand to Georgia in 2016. In addition to namesake brand, the Sampson Street shop sells e-bikes from Velotric, Gazelle, Yamaha, Monday Motor Bikes, and more.

For more information, visit www.electrobikega.com or www.atlbikebarn.com.