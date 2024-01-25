Limited Edition evenings at the Punk Foodie @ Ponce stall continue on Jan. 29 with Bamreu, a pop-up from Chef Dara and Tammy Nhep which specializes in authentic Cambodian food.

The Nheps have been behind several Asian concepts in Atlanta including Bowl-Shi, but with Bamreu (which means ‘serve’ in Cambodian) they focus on their cultural roots as Cambodian Americans.

Cambodian cuisine combines the culinary traditions of many different ethnic groups in Cambodia, an important subset of which is Khmer cuisine – the nearly-two-thousand-year-old culinary tradition of the majority Khmer people.

Khmer food is all about contrast: sweet and sour, salty and butter, fresh and cooked. By blending subtle flavors and spices, Khmer cuisine sets itself apart from the many other styles of food in Southeast Asia. It is similar to Thai cuisine but is distinctive by way of creating full flavor without the use of chili, due to Khmer cuisine actually being established before the widespread use of chili. Over its long history, Cambodian cuisine has grown to incorporate Indian, Chinese, Portuguese and French cuisine.

On special feature for the event is the Scallop Amok, which has tender scallops on a bed of collards with kreuong curry, served with rice. Only 10 of these dishes will be made, so order early to ensure you can enjoy. Also on the menu will be Prahok Ktis spicy pork dip served with a variety of vegetables, Num Bahn Chok mackerel and chicken coconut noodle served with fresh veggies, Mee Katang wild rice noodles stir fry with Chinese broccoli, carrots, onion and your choice of protein, Cha Kreung stir fry with bell peppers and your choice of protein.

Given the limited supply and high demand of all the special items featured on Monday nights at the Punk Foodie @ Ponce stall, ordering ahead is a must if you want to secure your desired dishes as these popular chefs regularly sell out of these specially curated dishes. Pick up (for dine-in or takeout) between 5-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29.