Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Apples, sweet potatoes, various pumpkins and gourds like candy roaster, butternut, pumpkin, and acorn squash, sunchokes, garlic, lettuces, bok choy, ginger, turmeric, carrots, turnips, radishes, arugula, kale, collards, cabbages, radicchio, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms like oyster and lion’s mane, herbs, breads, jams, pastries, GF treats, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, duck, shrimp, smoked trout and salmon, pecans, honey, teas, apple cider, cocktail mixers, ghee, cooking oils, vinegars, hot sauce, pastas, spice blends, nut butters, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Chinese Tea Eggs from Community Farmers Markets.

Chinese Tea Eggs Recipe:

Ingredients:

6-8 medium eggs

Leche Milk Flow Chai tea, 2 TB

Soy sauce or tamari, 1/3 cup

Dark soy sauce or oyster sauce or mushroom sauce, 3 TB

Light or dark brown sugar, 1/4 cup

Water, 4 cups

Optional: cinnamon sticks, star anise, cloves

Directions:

For a jammy yolk, use room temperature eggs and place in cold water, turn to high heat and boil for 6-7 minutes. Immediately drain water, then shock in cold water to stop from cooking. With the back of a spoon, gently crack the eggs all around. You just want cracks, there is no peeling involved on this step. In a pot, pour in 4 cups of water, add tea, soy sauces, brown sugar, and if you want more of a robust flavor, throw in one cinnamon sticks, 2 star anise, and a few cloves – these are completely optional as the tea already has amazingly rounded out ingredients! You can tie most of these ingredients in a cheese cloth for a tidier clean-up, but this is also optional. Heat on stove until *just* warm enough to melt the sugar, stir, and then immediately take off the stove and cool down for a few minutes in fridge, then take back out and place eggs in the same pot and leave to marinate for at least 24 hours in the fridge. The longer the marinade, the stronger the flavor. Peel the shell off revealing the beautiful marbling and enjoy snacking or on a warm bed of rice or noodles!

Winter Veggie Coconut Soup from Community Farmers Markets.

Winter Veggie Coconut Soup Recipe:

Ingredients:

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 bunch of green onions, chopped

1 cup sunchokes, chopped

1 cup cabbage, chopped

1 cup sweet potato, chopped

1 cup tat soi, chopped

1 cup broccoli, chopped

1 cup cauliflower, chopped

Cilantro to garnish

Edible flowers to garnish

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

1 teaspoon finger hot pepper mix

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon celery seed powder

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning powder (a mix of thyme, sage, oregano, and rosemary)

1 can full fat coconut milk (at least 60% saturated fat)

1 can full of water (using the empty coconut milk can to measure)

Directions:

In a large pot heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add in the minced garlic and onion. Cook until fragrant then add in the chopped sweet potato and sunchokes. Cook until about halfway done (about 5 to 7 minutes if cut small) then add in the rest of your chopped vegetables. Cover with coconut milk, water, and spices. Cook covered for another 7 to 10 minutes until sweet potatoes are soft. Serve warm, garnished with cilantro and edible flowers for a pop of color and nutrition.

You can also find the recipes for Chinese Tea Eggs and Winter Veggie Coconut Soup on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.