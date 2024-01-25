Matt Bomer, George Lopez and Kelsey Grammer are some of the big names who will be attending the 12th annual SCAD TVfest this February.
SCAD TVfest will take place from Feb. 7-10 with all panels and screenings held at the new SCADshow Theater in Atlanta, according to a press release. Tickets for the event go on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.
Bomer, Lopez and Grammer are part of a small group that will be recognized with awards during the festival’s run. Writer and comedian Joel Kim Booster, “The Morning Show” showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and actor Ken Watanabe are also expected to be honored.
In addition to the honorees, SCAD TVfest will showcase new programming from the likes of Apple TV+, Cartoon Network, HBO, Hulu, NBC, Netflix and more. Keep scrolling for more information on all of the honorees, shows and guests that are expected to be in attendance.
Honorees
- Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”) will receive The Hollywood Reporter’s Trailblazer Award
- Joel Kim Booster (“Loot”) will receive the Rising Star Award
- Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”) will receive the Legend of Television Award
- George Lopez (“Lopez vs. Lopez”) will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award
- Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery”) will receive the Spotlight Award
- Charlotte Stoudt (“The Morning Show”) will receive the Variety Showrunner Award
- Josie Totah (“The Buccaneers”) will receive the Rising Star Award
- Ken Watanabe (“Tokyo Vice”) will receive the Virtuoso Award.
Shows/Guests
- “The Buccaneers” (AppleTV+) with actor Josie Totah
- “Chef ATL” (SCAD) with John Gidding
- “Death and Other Details” (Hulu) with actors Lauren Patten, Violett Beane, Angela Zhou and producers, showrunners, writers Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams
- “Diarra from Detroit” (BET) with actor, showrunner, executive producer Diarra Kilpatrick and actor Morris Chestnut
- “Extended Family” (NBC) with actors Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, Donald Faison and creator, showrunner, executive producer Mike O’Malley
- “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime, Paramount+) with actor Matt Bomer
- “Frasier” (Paramount+) with actors Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cuttmore-Scott, Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro
- “Genius: MLK/X” (Nat Geo) with actors Aaron Pierre, Weruche Opia, Jayme Lawson
- “The Gilded Age” (HBO) with production designer Bob Shaw and costume designer Kasia Walicka Maimone
- “Hazbin Hotel” (Prime Video) with voice cast Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Joel Perez, Jessica Vosk, and creator, showrunner Vivienne Medrano
- “Hightown” (Starz) with actor Monica Raymund and creator, showrunner Rebecca Cutter
- “Invincible” (Prime Video) with voice cast Khary Payton, showrunner and writer Simon Racioppa
- “Invincible Fight Girl” (Cartoon Network, Max) with creator, executive producer Juston Gordon-Montgomey; art director David Depasquale; and supervising producer Bryan Newton
- “Loot” (Apple TV+) with actor Joel Kim Booster
- “Lopez vs. Lopez” (NBC) with actor and executive producer George Lopez, actor Mayan Lopez, and creator, writer, showrunner, executive producer Debby Wolfe
- “Manhunt” (AppleTV+) with actors Anthony Boyle, Brandon Flynn, Will Harrison, Hamish Linklater, Lovie Simone, Matt Walsh, and creator, executive producer, showrunner Monica Beletsky
- “The Morning Show” (AppleTV+) with showrunner Charlotte Stoudt
- “My Adventures with Superman” (WB) with voice cast Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, co-showrunner, co-executive producer Jake Wyatt, and art director Jane Bak
- “Queens” (Nat Geo)with director, producer Victoria Bromley and editor Amy Fathers
- “Resident Alien” (SyFy) with actors Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund and showrunner, writer Chris Sheridan
- “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” (Netflix, Universal Content Productions) with creators, showrunners, writers Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinksi
- “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy” (Prime Video) with creator, showrunner, executive producer Cirocco Dunlap and production designer Robin Eisenberg
- “Sort Of” (Max) with co-creator, co-showrunner, actor Bilal Baig; actors Amanda Cordner and Gary Powell; and co-creator, co-showrunner Fab Filippo
- “Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount+) with actor Sonequa Martin-Green
- “Tokyo Vice” (Max) with actors and executive producers Ken Watanabe and Ansel Elgort, actor Rachel Keller, creator and executive producer J.T. Rogers, and director Alan Poul
- “Tours & Attractions” (SCAD)
- First Look: “Turtles All the Way Down” (Max) with director Hannah Marks and author John Green
- “The Way Home” (Hallmark) with actors Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow
- “We’re Here” (HBO) with hosts Priyanka, Latrice, Sasha Velour, Jida Essence Hall, along with co-creators and executive producers Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram and showrunner, director, and executive producer Peter LoGreco