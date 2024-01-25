Matt Bomer (left) and Jonathan Bailey in “Fellow Travelers.” Bomer is an honoree at this year’s SCAD TVfest. (Ben Mark Holzberg/SHOWTIME).

Matt Bomer, George Lopez and Kelsey Grammer are some of the big names who will be attending the 12th annual SCAD TVfest this February.

SCAD TVfest will take place from Feb. 7-10 with all panels and screenings held at the new SCADshow Theater in Atlanta, according to a press release. Tickets for the event go on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

Bomer, Lopez and Grammer are part of a small group that will be recognized with awards during the festival’s run. Writer and comedian Joel Kim Booster, “The Morning Show” showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and actor Ken Watanabe are also expected to be honored.

In addition to the honorees, SCAD TVfest will showcase new programming from the likes of Apple TV+, Cartoon Network, HBO, Hulu, NBC, Netflix and more. Keep scrolling for more information on all of the honorees, shows and guests that are expected to be in attendance.

Honorees

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”) will receive The Hollywood Reporter’s Trailblazer Award

Joel Kim Booster (“Loot”) will receive the Rising Star Award

Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”) will receive the Legend of Television Award

George Lopez (“Lopez vs. Lopez”) will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award

Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery”) will receive the Spotlight Award

Charlotte Stoudt (“The Morning Show”) will receive the Variety Showrunner Award

Josie Totah (“The Buccaneers”) will receive the Rising Star Award

Ken Watanabe (“Tokyo Vice”) will receive the Virtuoso Award.

Shows/Guests