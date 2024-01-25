A call regarding five suspicious individuals dressed in black and wearing masks led to the arrest of two teens in the Perimeter Center Parkway area on Jan. 23.

Once Sandy Springs Police responded to an area of Hammond Drive and Peachtree Dunwoody Road, the suspects fled in a stolen Hyundai Sonata. The suspects lost control of the vehicle and it crashed near the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Lake Hearn Drive.

Two male individuals fled on foot. The 14 and 17-year-old suspects were later caught.

The SSPD reported that the suspects used MARTA to get to Sandy Springs where they burgled multiple cars and stole two vehicles. A silver Kia Optima that was stolen was used in a burglary in Gwinnett County and has not been recovered. Police report the suspects were involved in two smash-and-grab burglaries in Sandy Springs on the night of Jan. 22.

An investigation revealed that the suspects met in the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center and formed a bond, according to the Facebook post. Watch video of the chase and crash below.