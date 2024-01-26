Ben Jackson Walker, Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe and Melanie La Barrie in “& Juliet” Credit: Photo by Matthew Murphy

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta recently announced the upcoming lineup of shows for its 2024/2025 season.

“In this upcoming season, theatergoers can expect long-awaited debuts, the comeback of cherished classics, and a diverse array of shows designed to captivate the hearts and minds of all audiences,” said Russ Belin, vice president of Broadway in Atlanta. “Presenting yet another extraordinary season that showcases the pinnacle of what Broadway has to offer is truly an honor.”

The eclectic roster of shows — all of which will be staged at the Fox Theatre — is headlined by the premiere of “& Juliet,” a Tony Award-nominated musical that will be making its Atlanta debut on Jan. 7-12, 2025.

Created by the Emmy-winning writer of beloved Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” “& Juliet” is a romantic comedy that tells the hilarious tale of Shakespeare’s Juliet, exploring an alternative timeline in which she does not end her life over her love of Romeo.

Also set to premiere in the upcoming season is “‘Twas The Night Before,” a Cirque du Soleil production that is the entertainment company’s first-ever holiday show. The show — taking place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 15, 2024 — puts an acrobatic twist on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicolas.”

Other shows making their Fox Theatre debuts include familiar productions like the board game-inspired “Clue” (Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2025) and the children’s classic “Peter Pan” (April 22-27, 2025); along with the Neil Diamond-collaborated musical “A Beautiful Noise” (March 11-16, 2025), award-winning musical revival “Parade” (April 1-6, 2025) and the corn-tacular comedy “Shucked” (May 20-25, 2025).

In addition to new faces, the 2024-2025 season will also see a handful of returnees in “Disney’s The Lion King” (Oct. 2-20, 2024), “The Book of Mormon” (June 24-29, 2025), as well as the 25th anniversary tour of “Mamma Mia” (Feb. 25 to March 2, 2025).

The wait list for Broadway in Atlanta’s 2024/2025 season is currently open, with new subscribers able to put down a $49 deposit to guarantee their tickets for the upcoming season.

New subscriptions are expected to go on sale in late March, with prices starting at $269 for the seven-show package.

For more information, visit broadwayinatlanta.com.