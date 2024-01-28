The Glenridge Drive lane openings depend on the weather, GDOT reported. The agency said this rendering may not exactly depict how the project looks. (GDOT)

Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will open all new Glenridge Drive travel lanes underneath I-285 on Monday, Jan. 29, weather permitting.

The lanes are scheduled to open at 5 a.m. on Monday. Nightly traffic closures and impacts began on Friday and were to continue until Monday morning, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) news release.

Storms passed through Sandy Springs on Friday and Saturday. The National Weather Service forecast said Sunday would be mostly cloudy, with Monday becoming mostly sunny.

The GDOT release said that the final configuration of Glenridge Drive includes two lanes in both directions. Northbound motorists will gain access to enter I-285 westbound.

A full closure of the road is required for crews to continue work to open the lanes to final capacity.

GDOT provided closure and detour information for access to and from Glenridge Drive. Motorists driving south on Glenridge Drive wanting to head westbound on I-285 should use Hammond Drive and Roswell Road. Motorists traveling on Glenridge Connector to I-285 westbound also should use Hammond and Roswell Road.

A motorist traveling on I-285 eastbound should use Exit 25/Roswell Road to access Glenridge Drive.

For more travel instructions and detour maps, visit GDOT’s website.