There is no denying that Downtown Atlanta is undergoing one of its biggest renaissances ever. Underground Atlanta is springing back to life as an arts and nightlife hub, South Downtown will soon be reimagined as a destination for tech entrepreneurs and the massive Centennial Yards mixed-use development is set to transform underutilized property into a thriving community.

Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District continue to work behind the scenes to create an urban core that meets the needs of businesses, residents, students, and visitors.

From art installations to greenery to dining and community events, Downtown Atlanta is making strides to become a buzzing 24-hour destination.

And the Stitch, the interstate-capping project set to bring additional greenspace and opportunities, will reunite the heart of Downtown for the first time in more than 60 years.

You don’t want to miss a moment of what’s coming next to Downtown Atlanta.