Justice Obiaya has become Out on Film’s first ever executive director.

This is the first time in the 37-year history of the Atlanta LGBTQ+ film festival that it has employed an executive director, according to a press release.

“As Out On Film has grown over the years, it has become abundantly clear that we need someone full-time leading us, and Justice is the perfect person to do that,” Out On Film’s Board Chair Craig Hardesty said in the release. “Justice is committed to serving the LGBTQIA+ community and the queer arts in Atlanta and has been a vital member of our team for years. We look forward to seeing where we can go with Justice at the helm.”

Obiaya has been involved with the festival for eight years in different roles, including volunteer, festival coordinator and marketing committee chair.

“As a gay man. I grew up without a lot of representation,” Obiaya said in the release. “That’s really what I love about Out On Film: they are all about representation and inclusivity, they create a platform to tell stories about the queer community who we are, and I love how what they do and what they offer normalizes who we are. It creates a safe space for festival attendees.”

Prior to taking on this position, Obiaya worked for the animation organization ASIFA-South and the Atlanta Film Society. In the release, he said he hopes to expand Out on Film’s reach.

“I would love to expand the team,” he said. “We have a great team of volunteers that are here that are dedicating their time, but a year-round, dedicated team of paid individuals would be great.”