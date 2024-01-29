The Daily opens in Buckhead off of Northside Parkway on Feb. 12. Credit: The Daily

The much-anticipated Buckhead location of The Daily opens next month. The coffee shop and cafe debuts on Feb. 12 in a renovated portion of the Northcreek Office Park complex on Northside Parkway.

Breakfast and brunch dishes served at The Daily boast bright and herbaceous flavors. These include a hearty, seasonal vegetable and egg hash, protein-laden pita sandwiches complemented by hummus, and a breakfast burrito stuffed with home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa verde, and pickled onions.

Most ingredients are locally or regionally sourced. In Atlanta, breads come from independent bakeries like Colette Bread. Chef Nick Melvin’s Kirkwood market and restaurant, Poco Loco, supplies the flour tortillas for breakfast burritos. Joyce Farms in North Carolina, which specializes in heritage breeds, provides chicken for pita sandwiches and as an added option for grain bowls.

Breakfast burrito stuffed with home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa verde, and pickled onions.

The attention paid to flavors and ingredients doesn’t stop with the food at the Daily. Lattes include everything from black sesame and molasses to rose and cardamon to beetroot. The Daily serves freshly made juices and smoothies, too.

Michael and Melody Shemtov opened the Daily ten years ago on Upper King Street in Charleston. At the time, it was one of a handful of restaurants the couple operated in the Holy City.

But the last four years have been a whirlwind for the Shemtovs. The native Atlantans moved back to ATL from Charleston in 2020 and immediately began scouting locations to expand The Daily. The Berkeley Park location opened on Trabert Avenue in 2022, followed by Inman Park last year.

In 2023, the Shemtovs closed their popular Mediterranean-meets-Southern restaurant Butcher and Bee after a 12-year run in Charleston. Michael Shemtov told Eater Carolinas the restaurant had “never been a financial leader in the company.” They’re now focused on growing The Daily in Charleston and Atlanta and on supporting Butcher and Bee and Redheaded Stranger in Nashville.

The Daily will not only feature indoor seating, but it will include a 30-seat patio. Credit: The Daily.

Unlike Berkeley Park and Inman Park, which close at 3 p.m., the Buckhead location will remain open until 5:30 p.m. It’s a strategic move, Shemtov says. They want to cater to area office workers and parents of students at nearby schools and after-school programs. Buckhead also features a 30-seat patio facing Nancy Creek.

One thing the couple has learned since moving back to Atlanta is residents love working in coffee shops and cafes. With a booming freelance community and thriving remote workforce, coffee shops and cafes like The Daily have become temporary offices for Atlantans. The Daily in Buckhead will offer dedicated spaces for people to work or for students to study and include outlets for plugging in computers and phones.

“There was excitement around the openings of our other two locations, but the excitement for Buckhead to open is through the roof,” Shemtov says. “It’s coffee and breakfast and brunch. It’s not like some niche menu. That excitement tells me we’re filling a need in this community.”