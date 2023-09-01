Rough Draft is now accepting nominations for our 15th annual 20 under 20 issue, where we honor exceptional students in the community. The honorees will appear in our January 2024 print issues of Atlanta Intown and the Reporter Newspapers.

We are looking for local students ages 19 and younger who have contributed to the community in a significant way.

Nominations are welcome from teachers, counselors, administrators, parents, siblings, fellow students or community leaders.

Send your nominations to Collin Kelley at collin@roughdraftatlanta.com and follow the submission guidelines below. The deadline is Nov. 1, 2023.

Need inspiration? See this year’s 20 Under 20 honorees.