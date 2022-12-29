Work continues at more than a dozen Fulton County facilities, including library branches and senior centers, to reopen after water damages caused by last weekend’s freezing temperatures.

The county has prioritized work at four facilities to make them safe for residents to return. Reopening dates haven’t been finalized for these buildings:

Milton Library

Dr. Robert E. Fulton Library at Ocee

Helene S. Mills Senior Multipurpose Facility

Hapeville Senior Center

Water service disruptions and other issues have kept another group of facilities closed today, Dec. 29, with reopening scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Those facilities are:

South Fulton Service Center (Stonewall Tell Road)

Fairburn Library

College Park Library

West End Library

Metropolitan Library

New Beginnings Senior Center

Camp Truitt Senior Center

Bethlehem Senior Center

Southeast Senior Center

New Horizons Senior Center

College Park Health Center

The Oak Hill Child, Adolescent and Family Center had been closed due to low or no water pressure but reopened on Dec. 29. Vaccine services will not be provided at this location, or at the South Fulton Services Center and College Park Regional Health Center until further notice, according to the Fulton County Board of Health.

Fulton County offices and facilities were already scheduled to be closed on Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the New Year’s Day holiday.

For updates, visit social media @FultonInfo or at the Fulton County website, www.fultoncountyga.gov.