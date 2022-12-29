Work continues at more than a dozen Fulton County facilities, including library branches and senior centers, to reopen after water damages caused by last weekend’s freezing temperatures.
The county has prioritized work at four facilities to make them safe for residents to return. Reopening dates haven’t been finalized for these buildings:
- Milton Library
- Dr. Robert E. Fulton Library at Ocee
- Helene S. Mills Senior Multipurpose Facility
- Hapeville Senior Center
Water service disruptions and other issues have kept another group of facilities closed today, Dec. 29, with reopening scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Those facilities are:
- South Fulton Service Center (Stonewall Tell Road)
- Fairburn Library
- College Park Library
- West End Library
- Metropolitan Library
- New Beginnings Senior Center
- Camp Truitt Senior Center
- Bethlehem Senior Center
- Southeast Senior Center
- New Horizons Senior Center
- College Park Health Center
The Oak Hill Child, Adolescent and Family Center had been closed due to low or no water pressure but reopened on Dec. 29. Vaccine services will not be provided at this location, or at the South Fulton Services Center and College Park Regional Health Center until further notice, according to the Fulton County Board of Health.
Fulton County offices and facilities were already scheduled to be closed on Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the New Year’s Day holiday.
For updates, visit social media @FultonInfo or at the Fulton County website, www.fultoncountyga.gov.