As we head into 2023, we’ve compiled a Top 10 list of our most-read stories this past year. From hurricanes and extreme cold to crime and business closings, more and more readers turned to Atlanta Intown and the Reporter Newspapers to find out what was happening in their communities. We appreciate your support.

1. Atlanta to feel little impact as Hurricane Ian set to make second landfall in South Carolina

While metro Atlanta dodged a bullet with Hurricane Ian, our live blog of the late September storm that devastated parts of Florida was our most-read story of the year.

2. Mariah Carey buys $5.6 million Atlanta mansion

Flush with more “All I Want For Christmas” royalties, Carey lived in the mansion for less than a year before putting it back on the market.

3. It’s the last dance for ‘Disco Kroger’ as iconic Buckhead store closes

Dim all the lights, because the nearly 50-year-old store – nickname courtesy of its former neighbor, the infamous Limelight – boogied into history.

4. Concern deepens over ‘shocking’ Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement

Wellstar’s decision to close the Old Fourth Ward hospital after a century put a strain on the city’s overtaxed healthcare system.

5. Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years

Movie lovers lamented the closure of the art house cinema at the corner of Cheshire Bridge and Lavista.

6. Dunwoody shuts down First Baptist property discussion

The City of Dunwoody raised the ire of churchgoers as it considered using eminent domain to take part of First Baptist Church’s property for a softball field.

7. Atlanta Police arrest suspect in killing of 77-year-old Buckhead woman

The murder of Eleanor Bowles in her Buckhead home rocked the community just before the holidays.

8. Suspect in Midtown shootings in custody; two killed

The shootings put part of the city on lockdown on the afternoon of Aug. 22, but the fleeing suspect was apprehended at the airport.

9. Georgia braces for near-record low temperatures

The weekend freeze seemed to burst every pipe in the city and saw the temperature plummet to 8 degrees on Christmas Eve.

10. Two office towers, hundreds of apartments planned as part of Ponce redevelopment

Portman Holdings’ plan to redevelop a storied stretch of Ponce de Leon Avenue is expected to be a big story in 2023.