After a flu outbreak in three shelters, LifeLine Animal Project is looking for temporary emergency housing for new animals.



According to a press release, several dogs have tested positive for the Canine Influenza virus type H3N2 at three LifeLine shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties. LifeLine is searching for space to temporarily house any new emergency intake so no additional animals are exposed.

According to LifeLine’s Dr. Ian Flower, the virus has been surging across the country since the end of November.

“It is like a kennel cough, but it spreads rapidly,” he said in the release. “Most of the time your pet will get over it within 2-3 weeks, but occasionally there are complications and you’ll need to contact a vet. It’s similar to the flu in humans.”



LifeLine plans to treat nearly 1,000 dogs with antibiotics to prevent further spread. Symptoms may include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, labored breathing, and lethargy. The virus cannot be transmitted to humans.

The shelters will remain open with safety protocols in place for adoptions and fostering. PPE will be offered to visitors and guests. Quarantine protocols will remain in place at all locations until they are reassessed on Jan. 21.

Fulton County Animal Services is located at 860 Marietta Boulevard NW, DeKalb County Animal Services is located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, and the LifeLine Community Animal Center is located at 3180 Presidential Drive.