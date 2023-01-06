The YMCA of Metro Atlanta wants to help you reach those New Year’s resolutions.

“With the start of the new year, we’re encouraging community members to visit the Y and see how our organization can help you reach your fitness, health and wellness goals in 2023,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

The local YMCA has removed its joining fees for new members until Jan. 23.

“We created this membership offer to provide the community with opportunities to reach their full potential. The Y is dedicated to helping members build spirit, mind and body,” said Kootnz.

With the one-time joining fee waived, new members will only be required to pay the monthly membership fee. Monthly fees are as follows:

Adults $61

Family $109

Seniors $59

Teens $25

With a membership, individuals can access 19 YMCA locations that offer access to world-class pools, group exercise classes and state-of-the-art equipment.

A membership also provides access to YMCA360, an on-demand video platform with group exercise classes.

The Y also has its Coach Approach, a free one-on-one six-month coaching program. Through the program, coaches design a sustainable exercise plan for members to initiate and continue a fitness routine.

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta has been operating in the community for more than 160 years. For more information, click here.