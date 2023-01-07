Sharoni and Mike Levison

The Jewish National Fund-USA’s annual Jack Hirsch Memorial Breakfast will be held as a dinnertime event on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Atlanta History Center.

The event will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Jewish Homeland with an evening reception featuring a feast of “breakfast for dinner” style Israeli treats.

The dinner – chaired by Caryn Berzack, Lindsay Lewis, and Samantha Weidenbaum – will honor local philanthropists and leaders Sharoni and Mike Levison.

“Over the last 75 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has continuously topped its own bold and visionary initiatives, including many life-changing educational, economic, cultural, and medical ventures across the historically underserved regions in Israel’s north and south,” said event co-chairs Berzack, Lewis, and Weidenbaum in a joint statement. “We’re so excited to highlight the incredible work of this organization while also celebrating all that Israel has accomplished in seven and a half short decades. This year we’re putting a fun twist on our typical weekday breakfast for our Israel-loving community members as well as holding this event on a Sunday so more families and young professionals can join in the festivities.”

Sharoni Levison is a creative and hands-on partner who has evolved into a leading figure within the organization. She dedicates her time, talents, and energy to planning community events, Women for Israel, Jewish National Fund-USA’s Marketing Committee, and most recently, serving as the Co-Chair of the organization’s National Community Campaign.

Mike Levison’s leadership style and financial acumen attracted interest from Jewish National Fund-USA. Mike previously served as the President of the Jewish National Fund-USA Atlanta Board of Directors. He now serves as Co-Chair of the National Community Campaign and is a member of the organization’s National Finance Committee, the Atlanta Board of Directors, and Atlanta’s Major Gifts Chair.

“Rarely do two people complement each other as beautifully and successfully as do Sharoni and Mike,” said Mark Kopkin, President of the Jewish National Fund-USA Atlanta Board of Directors. “Together, they are a force for good for Israel and the local community. They are generous with their time, spirit, and investments. They are respected and well-liked for the way that they embody their interests and the integrity with which they engage others. Jewish National Fund-USA is privileged to honor the Levisons as members of our organization’s leadership team. We are thrilled to recognize all that they mean to us in a forum as memorable as the 2023 Jack Hirsch Memorial reception.”

“We are always excited and proud to stand with Jewish National Fund-USA and our Atlanta community when we join together to support Israel,” added the Levisons. “The feeling of ‘mishpacha,’ of family, and of pride in the work that JNF-USA does for the land and people of Israel is what makes this annual event so special to all of us. We want to invite and welcome our pro-Israel community to join us in this upcoming celebration.”

For more information and to register, visit jnf.org/jackhirsch or contact Beth Gluck, JNF-USA Executive Director, Greater Atlanta, at bgluck@jnf.org.