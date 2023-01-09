Georgia Trust President and CEO Mark C. McDonald announced that he is retiring in the fall of 2023 after a 37-year career in historic preservation. He has led the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation since 2008, when he became third president in the organization’s 50-year history. The board of trustees will conduct a national search for his successor.

“I have greatly enjoyed working with a strong and committed Board of Trustees and staff during my fifteen years at the Georgia Trust,” said Georgia Trust President and CEO Mark C. McDonald in a press release. “I believe the Georgia Trust is in an excellent strategic and financial condition to lead preservation in Georgia for another 50 years.”

“Our Trustees are happy for Mark but will greatly miss his dedication and leadership,” said Norris Broyles, the Georgia Trust Board Chair. “The Trust has an outstanding reputation in the national preservation field, and we feel confident that it will attract a well-qualified new leader.”

Under McDonald’s leadership, the Trust doubled the number of properties protected by its Revolving Fund and Easements programs, successfully completed a $2.3 million capital campaign for the restoration of its headquarters, Rhodes Hall, and its grounds, established the country’s first green certification program for historic buildings and residences, and strengthened its financial position.

In addition, the Trust expanded its programs to include preservation workshops and continuing education classes and answered a critical need for enhanced preservation assistance to African American sites. Furthermore, the Trust will be publishing a book, edited by McDonald, about historic Georgia architecture that will be released this fall. The organization also operates two historic house museums, Hay House in Macon and Rhodes Hall in Atlanta.

During his tenure at the Trust, McDonald was named four times to Georgia Trend magazine’s list of “Notable Georgians,” and in 2022, was included in the publication’s “Georgia 500: the State’s Most Influential Leaders” listing. He served as chairman of the Partners Network of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and on the organization’s Board of Trustees and Board of Advisors. He currently serves as chairman of the Georgia Women of Achievement’s Selection Committee, a post he has held since 2011, and was recently elected to the board of trustees of the Ossabaw Island Foundation.

In addition to the Trust, McDonald served as executive director for three preservation organizations in the Southeast, including the Historic Salisbury Foundation in North Carolina from 1986-1990, the Mobile Historic Development Commission in Mobile, Alabama from 1990-1998, and Historic Savannah Foundation from 1998-2008, and was recognized by the American Institute of Architects with a Citation of Excellence for his 10 years of service in Savannah.