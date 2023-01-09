An urban garden at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has been awarded with the Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Platinum certification.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS) has announced that it has become the first professional sports stadium in the world to be awarded with the Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Platinum certification.

TRUE certification, which is administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), honours structures and initiatives that have adopted the fundamental strategies and plans for sustainable waste reduction and management that lead to better economic, societal, and environmental outcomes.

The stadium — which is home to the Atlanta Falcons (NFL) and the Atlanta United (MLS) — was able to achieve this designation due to its efforts in creating zero waste.

Among the green programs and practices the stadium has instilled to achieve its zero waste efforts includes utilizing supply chain items made from recyclable and compostable materials, adding recycling and compost bins to every stadium suite, providing sustainability education, as well as incorporating a resource recovery room to redirect and reclaim materials from the landfill.

In addition, MBS has also employed various other sustainable practices. Among these practices include energy conservation, alternative transportation, water retention, along with urban garden and agriculture programs.

“At two million square feet and a capacity of 75,000 seats, no other sports venue of this size anywhere has accomplished what we’ve done,” said Mercedes-Benz Stadium Chief Operating Officer Dietmar Exler.

“This TRUE certification continues Arthur Blank’s long-term sustainable vision for generations of fans, a commitment to reduce our overall environmental footprint both in and around the stadium. We didn’t want to just change what we do at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we wanted to be the example for everyone in the sports and entertainment industry that this can be achieved, and we can make a difference.”

In light of receiving the TRUE certification, MBS says that it has constructed a zero waste playbook for other stadiums around the world to use. On top of that, MBS adds that it will also be providing materials and counsel to other organizations to help them achieve the same distinction in the future.