Tonight

🔥 Hadestown @ The Fox Theatre (also Thurs-Sun.)



Thurs., Jan. 12

☠️ Neverfall @ The Masquerade

🎸 Charlie Starr w/ Benji Shanks @ Buckhead Theatre

🎹 Judith Hill @ City Winery



Fri., Jan. 13

🪕 Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown + GA-20 @ Terminal West

👒 Kali Indiana and KC Cameron @ Buck’s Bar and Grill (also Sat.)

🎵 Magic City Hippies @ Variety Playhouse



Sat., Jan. 14

🎤 Future @ State Farm Arena

🪕 Clawdad Bluegrass Band @ Elsewhere Brewing

🍊 Spafford w/ The Orange Constant @ Variety Playhouse

🌝 Moon Hooch @ Center Stage



Sun., Jan. 15

👣 One Step Closer @ The Masquerade

👯‍♀️ MAKO Girls @ Center Stage

🎼 Chanté Moore @ City Winery (also Mon, Tues)



Mon., Jan. 16

🕺 Oneus @ Coca-Cola Roxy



Tues., Jan. 17

👑 Bobby Shmurda @ Tabernacle