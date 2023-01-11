Buford Heights apartment in Brookhaven burned on Jan. 5. Photo courtesy of DeKalb County Fire Department.

DeKalb County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Buford Heights apartments on Jan. 5 at approximately 1:43 p.m., where heavy smoke and fire was visible from Building H.

Brookhaven City Police Department reported no human fatalities, which displaced 23 residents. Two dogs perished in the fire.

According to DCFD, “Crews were dispatched and worked to extinguish flames on the Buford Heights apartments. On arrival, Brookhaven Police had begun evacuating the building. A second alarm was called due to the limited access to the fire building.”

Councilmember John Funny called the fire a total loss.

“Walking around, looking at it, it was a complete loss. I had an opportunity to meet with the management company and express how sad this is for working families to leave home and come back to no residence,” said Funny.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Jay Lawrence, Red Cross volunteer and lifelong DeKalb County resident, spoke at the Brookhaven City Council meeting on Jan. 10. The organization reaches victims within the first 48 hours to replace medicine and medical supplies, provide money for emergency shelter, clothing and basic hygiene needs.

“The road to recovery is long,” said Lawrence, adding the Red Cross helped nearly 1,300 people who experienced home fires in DeKalb County in 2022.