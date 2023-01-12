The gazebo-topped Indian mound is part of Hardman Farm in Sautee- Nacoochee.

This February, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites invites residents to walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers or explore F.D. Roosevelt’s hand-controlled roadster at the state’s historic sites.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites will offer free admission as part of the statewide celebration of Super Museum Sunday.

State historic sites taking part in Super Museum Sunday, include:

Dahlonega Gold Museum in Dahlonega

This newly renovated museum in the former Lumpkin County Courthouse tells the story of how the gold rush began in Georgia and ultimately led to the Trail of Tears.

Chief Vann House in Chatsworth

Chief James Vann built this mansion in 1804. Decorated with beautiful carvings and natural hues, the home features a cantilevered stairway and fine antiques.

Etowah Indian Mounds in Cartersville

These mounds were home to several thousand people more than 400 years ago. Walk to the top of the tallest mound and imagine citizens living between 1000 and 1500 A.D.

Kolomoki Mounds in Blakely

This southwest Georgia historic site protects seven mounds, which Swift Creek and Weeden Island Indians built during 12th and 13th centuries.

New Echota in Calhoun

New Echota was the Cherokee capital from 1825 until 1838 when the Cherokee were uprooted from their land and removed westward during the Trail of Tears. Today, visitors can tour the Supreme Courthouse, the council house, Vann’s Tavern, and the print shop that printed the bilingual newspaper after Sequoyah developed their first written language.

Hardman Farm in Sautee-Nacoochee

The house, built in 1870 by captain James Nichols, is a grand example of Italianate architecture. Best recognized by its gazebo-topped Indian mound and cow pasture, this is a favorite landmark in north Georgia. This site is normally closed during February but will be open for Super Museum Sunday.

Roosevelt’s Little White House in Warm Springs

F.D. Roosevelt built this house in 1932 so he could seek therapy in the nearby warm springs used by polio patients. Today, visitors will see the famous unfinished portrait, which he was posing for when he passed away, a film with historic footage and his 1938 Ford roadster.

Traveler’s Rest in Toccoa

This 1833 plantation home was expanded to accommodate the growing number of travelers passing through northeast Georgia in the mid-1800s. Most furnishings are original antiques.

Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in Brunswick

A forgotten empire comes alive at this scenic rice plantation set among live oaks near the Altamaha River. Tour the antebellum home furnished with antiques and the museum showcasing fine silver.

Jarrell Plantation in Juliette

This middle Georgia plantation features 20 buildings dating from 1847 to 1945, including a three-story barn, smokehouse, cane press, cotton gin, blacksmith shop, sawmill and syrup mill.

A.H. Stephens in Crawfordville

Liberty Hall, the 1875 home of the Confederate vice president, is open for tours. A museum houses one of the finest collections of Civil War artifacts in Georgia.

Fort McAllister in Richmond Hill

Nestled among giant live oaks, this is the best-preserved earthwork fortification of the Confederacy and the end of general Sherman’s March to the Sea.

Pickett’s Mill Battlefield in Dallas

Pickett’s Mill is one of the most well preserved Civil War battlefields in the nation, highlighted with a museum and wooded trails. The 1864 battle was one of the few Confederate victories during Gen. Sherman’s Georgia campaign.

Magnolia Springs in Millen

During the Civil War, this site was called Camp Lawton and served as the world’s largest prison. The park’s Camp Lawton Museum tells this gripping story.

Fort King George in Darien

From 1721 until 1736, this fort was the southern outpost of the British Empire in North America. Climb into the reconstructed cypress blockhouse, explore the palisaded earthen fort, and tabby ruins, tour the museum and hike a short nature trail.

Fort Morris in Midway

This earthen fort on the Medway River protected Georgia against the British in both the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. A museum describes the colonial port of Sunbury.

Wormsloe in Savannah

A breathtaking avenue lined with Live Oaks leads to the tabby ruins of this colonial estate. A museum houses artifacts excavated at Wormsloe and a film about the founding of the 13th colony.

