LifeLine Animal Project has opened a temporary facility for emergency dog intake in the wake of a canine flu outbreak.

Earlier this month, LifeLine announced that several dogs had tested positive for the Canine Influenza virus type H3N2 at three LifeLine shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties. According to a press release, LifeLine Midtown is now open at 981 Howell Mill Road to divert emergency intake and help manage the flu outbreak.

LifeLine Midtown will be open for adoptions and fostering and has the capacity to house roughly 150 animals on an emergency basis. The center will be open Sunday and Saturday from 1-6 p.m.;Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 1-7 p.m.; and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During January, all four of LifeLine’s shelters will offer $23 adoptions. The price includes all vaccinations, spay/neuter, and microchip fees.