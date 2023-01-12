This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Take a crack at this delicious Shakshuka-based recipe from Firewall Food Stop’s Sam Eidus.

Sam Eidus, owner of Firewall Food Stop.

Eidus, who owns Firewall, has been cooking in Atlanta for 20 years. Located just off the Westside Beltline trail at 1548 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Firewall’s cuisine carries a mashup of different influences, serving up wood fired pizzas, sandwiches, hummus, and more.

“There are Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Southern influences,” Eidus said in an email. “But the tie that binds it together is Burny, our wood fired pizza oven, where we make not just our pizzas, but all of our sandwich rolls and pita, fresh to order.”

One of the hummus toppings offered at Firewall is their Shakshuka. Originting from North Africa, Shakshuka is a tomato and vegetable stew usually served with poach eggs. Firewall makes their stew separately to allow for a vegan option, but a boiled egg is available as a topping.

This recipe uses Firewall’s Shakshuka as the base for a dish that Eidus says will likely soon find its way onto the menu.

“To me it evokes a sort of vegan chili vibe with the hot Shakshuka pairing perfectly with a dollop of creamy hummus, diced onions and chiles,” Eidus said.

The SHAK ATTAQ, from Firewall Food Stop.

For the Shakshuka:

Ingredients

1.5 lbs carrots, skin on, medium dice

1 medium yellow onion, medium dice

1 large green bell pepper, medium dice

8 garlic cloves, sliced

1 quart crushed san marzano tomatoes

1 cup water

1 ½ tsp Paprika

¼ tsp Ground Cinnamon

¼ tsp Cayenne

½ tsp Turmeric

1 ½ tsp Ground Coriander

1 ½ tsp Ground Black Pepper

½ tsp Ground Allspice

1 ½ tsp Ground Cumin

1 ½ Ground Star Anise or Anise seed

2 TB Salt

Directions:

Place all ingredients in an electric pressure cooker and mix thoroughly. Cook on high pressure for 10 minutes. When finished, taste for seasoning and salt to taste.

Alternately: place all ingredients in a heavy bottom pot, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, cover and cook until carrots are tender, stirring often, roughly 30-40 minutes.

For the Hummus:

Option A: Go get some of Firewall’s. It’s the best.

Option B: Make your own quick hummus. Add one 16 oz container tahini, half clove garlic, juice of 1 lemon, 1 TB kosher salt, 1 tsp ground cumin to a food processor and blend for one minute. Continue to process while drizzling in ice water a little at a time until the mixture changes color to a light beige and is light and creamy, with a mousse-like consistency. Add two 16 oz cans of cooked chickpeas (drained and rinsed) to the processor and continue to buzz until smooth.

To Prepare:

Ladle a large portion of the hot shakshuka into a bowl. Top with a dollop of hummus. Garnish to taste with diced white onion, sliced serrano peppers (jalapenos or thai chiles if preferred), fresh cilantro and dill.

Optionally: top with a six minute boiled egg ( or fried/poached if preferred).

Enjoy!