Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex.

According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Preliminary Investigation indicates the victim was engaged in an ongoing altercation with a known suspect, leading to the victim being shot.

The investigation continues.