A dragon dance will be held on Jan. 22 from 1 to 2 p.m. Credit: Atlantic Station

For the third consecutive year, Atlantic Station will illuminate its public greenspace with the sights and sounds of the Lunar New Year.

“We’re delighted to once again host a sensational Lunar New Year celebration for the entire community to enjoy,” said Treina Lewis, marketing director at the Atlantic Station.

Atlantic Station is putting on a community celebration for the Lunar New Year continues through Feb. 5.

Lunar New Year is also known as the Chinese New Year. It is one of the most significant festivals in Chinese and East Asian cultures. It celebrates the start of a new year on the traditional lunar calendar. This year, Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, Jan. 22, marking it the Year of the Rabbit.

“As the heart of Atlanta, Atlantic Station is a melting pot of different cultures. We’re looking forward to honoring our AAPI community with traditional rituals and a spectacular program of events to bring in the Year of the Rabbit,” said Lewis.

On Sunday, Jan. 22 from noon to 5 p.m., Atlantic Station will be filled with an abundance of traditional rituals and free activities.

A traditional Lion Dance, known to bring prosperity and good fortune to the New Year, will run from 1 to 2 p.m. Guests will witness a beautifully designed, 90-foot-long dragon with more than 25,000 lights.

At the top of each hour from 5 to 9 p.m., over 450 red lanterns will illuminate the park for a special lantern show.

The lantern show is held in honor the spiritual tradition that celebrates the reunion of loved ones. Credit: Atlantic Station

Additional event activities include:

Symbolic crafts

Kung Fu and Tai Chi performance

A petting zoo of animals of the Chinese Zodiac

Music by DJ Chika Takai

The family-friendly celebration will take place at Atlantic Green, Atlantic Station’s revamped central greenspace, which is is located at 1380 Atlantic Dr. NW in Atlanta.

All youth under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 3:00 p.m. No individuals under 21 will given entrance to property after 9:00 p.m. All guests may be subject to presenting ID to verify age.

A proud supporter of the AAPI community, Atlantic Station will also be making a donation to grassroots organizations that are strengthening the multicultural community.

For more Lunar New Year event details, click here.