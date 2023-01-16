Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre plans to host its annual fundraiser on Jan. 21.

The fundraiser is called “Swinging Under the Stars” and will be held at 7 p.m. at the Dunwoody Nature Center’s North Woods Pavilion, according to a press release. Proceeds from the event will go towards Stage Door’s artistic and education programs.

“We are in our 49th season of serving the Dunwoody community, and I am so looking forward to a night to celebrate just how special that community is.” said Producing Artistic Director Justin Ball in the release.



A ticket to the event includes dinner and access to a silent auction, which includes items like a cabin getaway, a home renovation package, and fine arts packages. There will also be live performances from Stage Door faculty and students, along with music from headliner Joe Gransden.

Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased online.