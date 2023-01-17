The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun Lacey, 18, with a black semi-automatic pistol, and Raymon Pierre, 21, of Atlanta, as the driver of the escape vehicle.

Roykell, charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession gun assault, reckless conduct, and aggravated battery, had a $7500 bond set on Jan. 9. Pierre was charged with aggravated battery. It’s unclear from the records as to whether Pierre or Roykell had been released.

Roykell Holder (Courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

Police say that Lacey and Holder were involved in a “verbal confrontation,” resulting in an exchange of gunfire around 4:45 p.m. near the mall’s food court. Lacey was shot in the right side of his body, and, according to the report, is paralyzed from the waist down. Holder was shot in the hand. Holder, Pierre, and another unidentified person fled the scene shortly after the incident.

Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek said he is unsure whether the third person has been identified or will be charged in connection with the shooting.

After the incident the suspects fled the mall and were arrested about an hour later at Pleasantdale Crossing Apartments near Interstate 85 off Pleasantdale Road.

Brookfield Properties, which owns Perimeter Mall, called the shooting “an isolated and senseless incident” in a statement.

“We are grateful to our security vendor and also our partners at Dunwoody Police Department for their quick action and response. Because this is an active and ongoing investigation, we are directing all inquiries to PD.”

After the incident, Andrew Brent, Brookfield’s senior vice president and head of communications, was contacted for comment regarding whether or not the company was considering increased security measures at the property. Brent said Brookfield Properties would respond to the inquiry with a statement, however, as of today, no response has been received.

On Perimeter Mall’s website page, there is no information about security, with the exception of the location of the security office, and amenities that are offered to shoppers, such as automobile charging stations, stroller rentals, valet parking and family restrooms.

In contrast,the Simon Property Group, which manages Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall, published on its website recent changes made to ensure the safety of shoppers at both venues.

“During business hours, the properties are continuously monitored by 18 or more hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officers and more than 13 private security officers, who utilize patrol cars, UTVs and Segways to patrol in and around the property,” the website said. “Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza are the two of the most surveilled environments in Atlanta and has 18 times more security personnel by square acre than the city of Atlanta, with security extending to off hours when the properties are closed, providing for around-the-clock coverage.”

In addition to the installation of “state-of-the-art metal detection technology that monitors for firearms,” the security team has recently added specially trained K-9 dogs that to detect the presence of firearms.

“Our message to would-be criminals is simple: think twice before committing a crime at Lenox Square or Phipps Plaza because you will be caught,” the statement said.