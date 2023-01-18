Howard Finster (Courtesy Paradise Garden)

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center welcomes an exhibition featuring the works of Howard Finster, perhaps the most famous religious folk artist in history.

Finster was a minister following a vision that he believed was a message from God to transform his home into an open-air art studio. In the years since his death in 2001, his home – “Paradise Garden” – remains one of the Southeast’s most famous outdoor art exhibits.

“A Feeling Come Over Me” is an exhibition featuring works from the private collections of Finster’s long-time friends and gallery owners, Callanwolde’s founding Pottery Director Rick Berman and Jennie Ashcraft Berman.

Finster was represented at Berman Gallery from 1984 through 1997. Showcasing an extensive private collection will give insight into the late artist’s storied career and scope of influence the world over.

The solo exhibition will open at Callanwolde Gallery from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 18 for those who pre-register. General hours for the exhibition will be 1-7 p.m. on Thurs. & Fri., Jan 19-20, and Thurs. & Fri., Jan. 26-27. Entry is free with a suggested donation of $25.