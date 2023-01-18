A Georgia State Patrol officer was wounded and a protester was shot and killed this morning during a “clearing operation” at the site of Atlanta’s future public safety training center.

Neither the trooper nor the protester has been named in this developing story. The trooper is in surgery at Grady Hospital, according to a report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Located on city-owned property in South DeKalb County, the training center has been a flashpoint for protests. In December, five protesters were charged with domestic terrorism.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.