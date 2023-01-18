The cast of “Completeness” at Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre.

Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre is kicking off the second half of its 49th season with the romantic comedy play “Completeness” at the end of this month.

From Tony-award winning playwright Itamar Moses, “Completeness” follows two graduate students, Elliot and Molly, who have a meet-cute of sorts in a computer lab. The production is directed by Joey Davila, who also serves as the development director of Stage Door Theatre, according to a press release.

“This is a unique love story at its core,” Davila said in the release. “We root for couples we know so often in real life, and how often are we actually right? How crushed do we feel when we see two people breakup that we were hoping would stay together? If love is an experiment, I can’t wait to see people’s faces when they witness it work, right in front of them.”

According to the release, the play was first presented by South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, California in 2011. The play premiered Off Broadway the same year. The cast includes Atlanta actors Chris Hecke, Irene Polk, Kristin Storla, Megan Zhang, Bryan Montemayor, and Brewer Kunnemann.



Tickets cost $15-$35 and can be purchased online. The play starts Jan. 27 and runs Friday-Sunday until Feb. 12.