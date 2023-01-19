This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Bring this delicious Israeli salad recipe to your next gathering.

SabaRaba’s, which serves up Israeli street food, comes from the mind of Udi Hershkovitz, co-founder of FuegoMundo in Sandy Springs and the former Ponce City Market restaurant Marrakesh. The restaurant is located in Sandy Springs, but now you can try one of their recipes from the comfort of your own home.

“I grew up in Tel Aviv where falafel stands are everywhere. I think it’s time Sandy Springs gets to experience real Israeli street food,” Hershkovitz said in a blurb on the restaurant’s website. “Although I’ve operated several brick-and-mortar restaurants in the past, I felt strongly about SabaRaba’s being a kiosk just like the ones back home for a truly authentic dining experience. I’m very proud of who I am and where I am from.”

Check out the recipe below and impress all your friends at your next get-together!

SabaRaba’s Israeli Salad.

SabaRaba’s Israeli Salad recipe:

Note: These amounts will prepare a quantity of about 20-25 lbs.

Ingredients:

Fresh Tomatoes – 10lbs.

Mini Cucumbers – 8lbs.

Red Onion – 4 cups, chopped

Radish – 8oz.

Orange Sweet Peppers – 8oz.

Parsley – 2 cups, finely chopped

Directions:

Wash all vegetables.

Finely slice (small cubes) all veggies except for radishes.

Slice radishes in half, then slice thinly to moon shape.

Mix all veggies together.

Dressing Ingredients/Directions:

Olive Oil – 3 cups

Lemon Juice – 3 cups

Salt

Black Pepper

Mix well with wire whisk.