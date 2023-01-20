Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction at a Pittsburgh home on Jan. 13. Credit: Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing.

Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity.

The project is part of the organization’s West Atlanta Preservation Initiative. The initiative aims to preserve historic housing affordably and sustainably.

The initiative is in partnership with Atlanta Land Trust with funding by the 1772 Foundation and Carlos Foundation.

“The Georgia Trust is delighted to be continuing our West Atlanta Initiative to provide affordable housing in historic districts in Atlanta. We’re grateful to the 1772 Foundation and Carlos Foundation for their support of this endeavor,” said president of Georgia Trust, Mark McDonald.

This project will be the initiative’s third rebuild and the first in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood.

The other two historic rebuilds are located in Washington Park and Mozley Park.

Pittsburgh is a historically Black community, and the acquired home is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The project house is located a mile from the Atlanta BeltLine and Pittsburgh Yards. Historic preservation and green building standards will be essential throughout the rebuild process.

To ensure long-term affordability, the house will be for sale through the Atlanta Land Trust’s community land trust model. This model mandates permanent affordability at 65 percent area median income or lower.

“Atlanta Land Trust highly values the respect and consideration the Georgia Trust brings, not only to the historic properties we are able to preserve together but also to their partners, homeowners and communities,” said Amanda Rhein, executive director of the Atlanta Land Trust.

“The Georgia Trust has high standards for quality and workmanship, and we greatly appreciate this partnership that allows us to steward permanently affordable homes in historic neighborhoods in Atlanta,” she continued.

Along with its partnership on this initiative, the Atlanta Land Trust has also donated an undeveloped parcel of land to Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, and worked closely on preservation efforts at the historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church and Fountain Hall on the campus of Morris Brown College.

