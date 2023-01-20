THICC Burgers has begun their residency at Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium. Expect community and comfort food Tuesdays through Saturdays late.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 105 (and counting) underground dining events with 68 ITP and 47 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Highlights

Here are a few recommendations. Remember, you can find over 105 pop-ups in our calendar.

Residency Updates

Some major changes in the pop-up residency landscape this week.

THICC at the Church : @thiccburgers is now providing nourishment at @sisterlouisaschurch Tuesdays through Saturdays late. A truly wonderful and funky place, the church is. Do check it out.

: @thiccburgers is now providing nourishment at @sisterlouisaschurch Tuesdays through Saturdays late. A truly wonderful and funky place, the church is. Do check it out. Ticonderoga Club On Tour : the crew @ticonderogaclub are temporary out of their normal digs and have taken their show on the road. They will be at @bread_and_butterfly Sundays through Tuesdays in January. Reservations suggested.

: the crew @ticonderogaclub are temporary out of their normal digs and have taken their show on the road. They will be at @bread_and_butterfly Sundays through Tuesdays in January. Reservations suggested. Full Commission Shutters: Sadly, @fullcommissionatl who has been hosting a wonderfully eclectic bunch of pop-ups is now closed. @sosofedatl and her Lao cuisine will move to @okyakiatl on Sundays and Mondays and @itsmightyhans will continue doing Thursday diners at @gigisitaliankitchen in Candler Park. Stay tuned next steps news for @kimchijoyatl and @bravewojtek

Pre-Order, Special and Ticketed Meals

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Grant park (pre-order by 2PM Fri): Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Lao)

2:00pm | Eventide Brewing

BuHi: Chicas Birria (Mexican)

4:00pm – 11:00pm | Sun Auto Services

Downtown: Lunar New Year with Salty Smiles (various Asian)

4:00pm – 9:00pm | The Bakery South Downtown

O4W: THICC Burger

6:00pm – 2:00am – 21 | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium

SATURDAY

Decatur: GORDITAS (Mexican)

9:00am – 11:30am | Radio Roasters Coffee

Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que

1:00pm – 4:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Decatur: Amorous Tacos

3:00pm – 10:00pm | Independent Distilling Company

BuHi: Chicas Birria (Mexican)

4:00pm – 11:00pm | Sun Auto Services

O4W: THICC Burger

6:00pm – 2:00am – 22 | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium

Atkins Park: EATAVISION STUDIOS (Dinner IS the Movie)

6:30pm | Plaza Theatre

SUNDAY

Marietta: Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery)

11:00am – 2:00pm | Nom Station

EAV: Tall Boy (comfort food)

12:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

BuHi: Chicas Birria (Mexican)

4:00pm – 11:00pm | Sun Auto Services

O4W (ticketed): Philip Meeker and Herbs & Kettles (artisanal teas)

4:00pm – 6:00pm | The Lola

Herbs & Kettles x Chef Philip Meeker – Tea Infused Cocktails & Bites (tickets)

East Atlanta: SO SO FED (Lao)

5:00pm – 12:00am – 23 | Ok Yaki

O4W: Heritage Supper Club (African) The Memory Bank

5:00pm | Condesa Coffee

Inman Park: Ticonderoga Club (new American) Road Show

6:00pm – 9:00pm | Bread & Butterfly