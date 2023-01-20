On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 105 (and counting) underground dining events with 68 ITP and 47 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
Highlights
Here are a few recommendations. Remember, you can find over 105 pop-ups in our calendar.
- Independent Distillery’s Grand Opening: Join @amoroustacos with a special menu for the grand opening celebration at @independent_distilling in Decatur on Saturday
- Gordita’s Breakfast: Great to see @gorditasatl offering up desayuno at @radioroasters Saturday Morning
- Salty Smiles for the Lunar New Year: on Friday, @saltysmilesyt will be at the @thebakeryatlanta downtown serving up Asian food goodness as part of a LNY program.
- Filipino Baked Goods: on Sunday @nom_station in Marietta, @sevenfingersbakedgoods will be serving up the baked goods including Ube Okinawan Sweet Potato Pie as featured in our Side Dish Punk Food article (subscribe to Side Dish!)
- Dinner is the Movie: Get Spirited Away with the movie inspired bento box from @eatavision at @plazaatlanta on Saturday.
- BBQ at Proper Hops: @keenans_pit_bbq is back at it at @properhoproswell on Saturday. We all wish he would pop-up more often!
- Secret Menu Birria: our good friend @foodie_anonymous has discovered a secret menu at @chicas_birria on BuHi with a birria quesadilla with a tortilla made of cheese. While you are there, try the birria pizza….one of our faves.
Residency Updates
Some major changes in the pop-up residency landscape this week.
- THICC at the Church: @thiccburgers is now providing nourishment at @sisterlouisaschurch Tuesdays through Saturdays late. A truly wonderful and funky place, the church is. Do check it out.
- Ticonderoga Club On Tour: the crew @ticonderogaclub are temporary out of their normal digs and have taken their show on the road. They will be at @bread_and_butterfly Sundays through Tuesdays in January. Reservations suggested.
- Full Commission Shutters: Sadly, @fullcommissionatl who has been hosting a wonderfully eclectic bunch of pop-ups is now closed. @sosofedatl and her Lao cuisine will move to @okyakiatl on Sundays and Mondays and @itsmightyhans will continue doing Thursday diners at @gigisitaliankitchen in Candler Park. Stay tuned next steps news for @kimchijoyatl and @bravewojtek
Pre-Order, Special and Ticketed Meals
- Pre-Order Pho Friday: Want @jacks_poppin_pho at @eventidebrewing on Friday? Be sure to order before 2 the same day.
- Pre-Order Gourmet Rice Crispy Treats Are Back: @kaisubakehouse is back in action with her amazing gourmet rice crispy treats like this White Rabbit flavor in time for Chinese New Year.
- Pre-Order & Pick-Up CNY Vittles: @sweetauburnbbq is offering up a takeout Chinese New Year Dinner. Order by Sunday to pick up on Monday.
- Pre-Order & Pick-Up James Beard Award Winning Pastries: Award winning @claudvictoria is making pastries for pick up at @millerunionatl via her @cafeclaudia.atl brand. Order by Saturday noon for pick up on Sunday.
- Heritage Supper Club: Chef Demetrius Brown’s @heritage.atl celebrates African food and its influences with The Memory Bank on Sunday at @condesacoffee in O4W. Tickets available here.
- Tea Infusion Cocktails and Bites: Also on Sunday, @herbsandkettles artisan tea providers and chef @philipmeeker are coming together to create tea infused cocktails and bites at The Lola in O4W. Tickets available here.
- Talat Special CNY Menu: @talatmarketatl is partnering with @li.atl for a special Guangzhou style Chinese New Year a la carte menu on Sunday.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Grant park (pre-order by 2PM Fri): Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Lao)
2:00pm | Eventide Brewing
4:00pm – 11:00pm | Sun Auto Services
Downtown: Lunar New Year with Salty Smiles (various Asian)
4:00pm – 9:00pm | The Bakery South Downtown
6:00pm – 2:00am – 21 | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium
SATURDAY
9:00am – 11:30am | Radio Roasters Coffee
Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que
1:00pm – 4:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
3:00pm – 10:00pm | Independent Distilling Company
4:00pm – 11:00pm | Sun Auto Services
6:00pm – 2:00am – 22 | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium
Atkins Park: EATAVISION STUDIOS (Dinner IS the Movie)
6:30pm | Plaza Theatre
SUNDAY
Marietta: Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery)
11:00am – 2:00pm | Nom Station
12:00pm | Sabbath Brewing
4:00pm – 11:00pm | Sun Auto Services
O4W (ticketed): Philip Meeker and Herbs & Kettles (artisanal teas)
4:00pm – 6:00pm | The Lola
Herbs & Kettles x Chef Philip Meeker – Tea Infused Cocktails & Bites (tickets)
5:00pm – 12:00am – 23 | Ok Yaki
O4W: Heritage Supper Club (African) The Memory Bank
5:00pm | Condesa Coffee
Inman Park: Ticonderoga Club (new American) Road Show
6:00pm – 9:00pm | Bread & Butterfly