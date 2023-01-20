Existing code enforcement staff could only inspect the nearly 100 multifamily housing developments on a five-year cycle. (Special)

Sandy Springs will hire two more code enforcement officers to enable the city to inspect the nearly 100 apartment developments on an annual basis instead of over a period of five years.

Community Development Director Ginger Sottile reminded Sandy Springs City Council members that she presented a proposal to enhance the city’s multifamily inspection program in August 2022. As part of that plan, the new code enforcement officers would provide inspection services and an educational component for tenants and apartment management.

“We’ve been working diligently over these past months on putting together the finer details and protocols,” she said.

She said the salaries could be absorbed within the Community Development Department’s existing salary budget.

Councilmember Tibby DeJulio said adding code enforcement staff is wonderful because the city does get a lot of complaints from people who live in multifamily housing. He said it was a good idea to bring Community Development up to full staff to get a grip on that. Mayor Rusty Paul said it’s an effort to make sure people have the right to live in safe, decent, clean, housing.