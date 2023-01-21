LSS Board Chair Janetta Randolph, left, Christine Heller, former LSS Executive Director Caroline Axt and Jack Misiura attended the Evening with Two Mayors event. (LSS/Facebook)

Three Leadership Sandy Springs alumni were honored as the 2022 Carolyn Axt Alumni Award Winners for their contributions to the organization and the community during an Evening with Two Mayors event on Jan. 12.

The organization’s most prestigious award honors the contributions these alumni have made to LSS and the community, like the award’s namesake, legendary community volunteer and former LSS Executive Director, Carolyn Axt, LSS said in a Facebook post.

The 2022 winners were:

Christine Heller, Class of 2013

Jack Misiura, Class of 2015

Mark Thomas, Class of 2017

Christine Heller works for the National Council of Jewish Women and serves on the boards of the Sandy Springs Education Force, Friends of Sandy Springs Library and Arts Sandy Springs. She is also an active alumna and VBSS volunteer.

Jack Misiura was a member of the Leadership Sandy Springs Class of 2015. He joined the Sandy Springs Conservancy board of directors in 2015 and has been chairman since 2019. Under his leadership, the conservancy has worked with the City and PATH Foundation to create the recreational trail plan and begin constructing the 1.8-mile Morgan Falls Trail – the city trail system that will eventually link to Buckhead and other bike/pedestrian trails throughout the Atlanta area. Misiura also serves on the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee and represents the Conservancy on The Trust for Public Land’s Riverland Project linking 19 cities, 7 counties, 42 water access points and 8 proposed campsites. He also hosts monthly breakfast or lunch “Meetings with Jack” to stay close to his 2015 LSS classmates.

Mark Thomas is the first recipient from the Class of 2017. He is an LSS ambassador and current board chair for Keep North Fulton Beautiful where he’s volunteered for years. He’s helped raise needed funds, recruited board members, worked at countless recycling and beautification events and led the nonprofit through the trying times of COVID restrictions. He also serves on SSPD’s Citizens on Patrol.