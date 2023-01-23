The Atlanta Police Department says a fatal shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex over the weekend likely occurred during an altercation between two people who knew each other.

The Jan. 21 shooting happened at about 6 p.m. at the AMLI Lenox apartments at 3478 Lakeside Dr. NE., according to APD. Officers said they said found one man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS arrived later and pronounced the man dead, according to APD.

Police identified and located a male suspect who is in custody. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a dispute between the victim and suspect who appear to be familiar with each other,” APD said in a news release.