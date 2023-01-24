A rendering of the new Krispy Kreme on Ponce.

Work to rebuild the Krispy Kreme at 295 Ponce de Leon Ave. is well underway and now the company has released renderings of the new building.

The original building, a landmark for more than 50 years in Midtown, was heavily damaged by arson in early 2021. A few months later, another fire broke out inside the building and it was eventually demolished.

The iconic Krispy Kreme sign at the corner of Ponce and Argonne will remain.

“We’re bouncing back better than I even imagined,” franchise owner – and basketball icon – Shaquille O’Neal said in a media statement. “I can’t wait to turn on the Hot Light. It’s gonna light up the whole neighborhood. Get ready, Ponce!”

The new Krispy Kreme is expected to open this summer.