LifeLine Animal Project is “urgently” looking for adoptive and foster homes for at least 150 dogs by Jan. 31.

LifeLine, which manages three shelters in DeKalb and Fulton Counties, has been operating at critical capacity for over a year. According to a press release, there are nearly 600 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter, which was built to house 450 dogs at full capacity. If more animals do not leave the facility through adoption or to foster homes, the shelter will have to euthanize dogs to make more space.

LifeLine was also recently forced to open an emergency shelter in Midtown due to an outbreak of canine flu that has affected its other three shelters. According to the release, pet adoptions have also dropped by 31% since this time last year.

“The current economic situation, the nationwide drop in shelter adoptions and now, the emergence of canine flu in our community – all have negatively affected dogs, both inside and outside our shelters,” said Rebecca Guinn, CEO of LifeLine Animal Project, in the release. “In the past, we’ve had the capacity to create lifesaving options for dogs in our care who require more specialized placement. Now, we are completely out of options for many dogs and will have to make very painful decisions if we can’t get help from our community to quickly reduce the overall number of dogs living in our DeKalb shelter.”



Throughout the month of January, all four LifeLine shelters will offer $23 adoptions, including vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchip fees. More information can be found at LifeLine’s website.