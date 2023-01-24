Piedmont Hospital (File) Credit: Piedmont Atlanta Hospital

National news magazine Newsweek has recently named Piedmont Healthcare as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2023.

Newsweek — along with market research organization Plant-A Insights Group — identified Piedmont, as well as other American organizations, among the most diverse workplaces by conducting a comprehensive employer study based around 350,000 company reviews from human resources professionals.

After the initial phase of study, Newsweek and Plant-A then conducted desk research as part of a thorough review and evaluation phase to confirm information on employers, legal cases (from the previous two years) and media monitoring.

Newsweek and a research jury finalized the findings by validating the results, which ultimately led to Piedmont’s inclusion on the list.

“One of our most important strategic goals regarding talent is to be an employer of choice for a top tier and diverse work force,” Piedmont Chief Human Resources Officer Vicki Cansler said. “It is exciting to receive this recognition from a nationally-respected brand like Newsweek.”

Jo Anne Hill is Piedmont’s Executive Director of Diversity and Inclusion. She is in charge of making sure that Piedmont’s employment policies and practices reflect its diverse marketplace, according to Piedmont Healthcare.

Hill says that the honorable distinction from Newsweek is a positive sight, and is reflective of the substantial work Piedmont has achieved to be among the most diverse workplaces in the country.

“Piedmont has more employees in Georgia than any organization based in the state and our workforce is very diverse,” Hill said. “I believe that when we celebrate what makes us unique as individuals, we can achieve greatness. We are on that journey and it is great to see our work recognized.”

Piedmont Healthcare President and CEO Kevin Brown added that diversity is a major part of the healthcare organization’s commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

“While we continue our diversity, equity and inclusion journey, we are excited to see some recent recognition for the progress that we have made,” said Brown.

“Recognizing and honoring diversity in our communities is an important part of living our Piedmont promise to make a positive difference in every life we touch. I am proud to be recognized for our efforts in this area.”