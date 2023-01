Wed., Jan. 25

🌟 Mandy Patinkin with Adam Ben-David @ Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

🍷 Bilal @ City Winery

Thurs., Jan. 26

👯‍♀️ Indigo Girls @ Terminal West

👶 Babytron @ The Masquerade

💥 Gokey @ The Masquerade

Fri., Jan. 27

🎩 Jeezy @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

🎸 The Troubadour Project @ Red Clay Foundry

🌿 Ivy Lab @ Variety Playhouse

🎵 Nick Hakim @ Terminal West

🎹 Al Di Meola @ City Winery

Sat., Jan. 28

🎸 “On & Off The Records: The Music of Atlantic Records” @ Atlanta History Center (pictured)

🎶 Rubblebucket @ Terminal West

🎤 Anthony Smith @ Red Clay Foundry

🎷 Lauren Seay Three Jazz Trio @ Elsewhere Brewing

Sun., Jan. 29

👚 Dry Cleaning @ Terminal West

💥 John Craigie @ City Winery

Mon., Jan. 30

🔥 D.R.U.G.S. @ The Masquerade

🎵 pH-1 @ Buckhead Theatre

Tues., Jan. 31

🖋️ Margo Price @ Variety Playhouse



TUNE IN

🎙️ Don’t miss Sammie with culture writer Mike Jordan every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. as they preview the top events in town on WABE.