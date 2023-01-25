The Object Space, provided

Atlanta’s newest gallery, The Object Space, presents its inaugural exhibition Form+Surface: European Ceramics and Tapestries 20th Century to Now opening on Saturday, January 28. Owner Jane Jackson founded Jackson Fine Art in 1990 and then sold the gallery in 2003, and the Object Space marks her return to Atlanta’s gallery scene. This new gallery venture will share exhibition space with Sandler Hudson Gallery on Atlanta’s Westside, alternating use of the space throughout the year.

“In Atlanta gallery rents have doubled since the pandemic,” Jackson explained, citing the rise in online fine art shopping as a contributing factor for declining gallery attendance in recent years. “So I sublet a small office/project space within Sandler Hudson’s bigger gallery and then twice a year I do a large exhibition within the full gallery.” This flexibility also allows Jackson to run her advisory firm JaneJackson.com where she helps clients deaccession expensive collections.

In 2003 when Jackson sold Jackson Fine Art and accepted a role as the First Director of the Sir Elton John Photography Collection, one of the world’s greatest photography collections. She worked directly for Elton for 10 years before resigning in 2013 to focus more on her family and aging mother. “Words can not express my time working with Elton. I am proud of what I was able to accomplish with his collection in a short period of time. But more importantly, I have wonderful memories to cherish of time with him. He was amazingly generous and kind to me and my family.”

The first exhibition at The Object Space will feature a wide range of works that span from the 1950s to the present. “I do think ceramics and tapestries are enjoying a new renaissance,” said Jackson. It’s a trend that she has seen firsthand in design fairs across Europe and the United States, with ceramics increasingly showcased in top tier galleries and museums. She hopes that this exhibition of contemporary and vintage ceramics and tapestries will help to educate and inspire viewers as they consider the history and progression of these fine arts, especially in relation to non-functional works.

By virtue of virtual studio visits conducted via Zoom, Jackson has been inspired and impressed with works coming from Korea, Mexico, Sweden, Holland, England and France. “I am excited to be working directly with artists again,” said Jackson.

“I love hearing how these artists think, how they create and the pride in what they do.” Jackson’s long career working in the arts has lent her a unique perspective and talent for gallery curation. “I look for work that has both a high craft level and an elegance that transcends time. The works need to show forethought, ingenuity, and talent.”

The Object Space is located at 739 Trabert Avenue on the Westside of Atlanta.