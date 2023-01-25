Over the course of 80+ years, CAP has worked behind the scenes, integrating ideas, building partnerships, and coordinating efforts to continually grow economic prosperity, elevate the quality of life and improve the image of Downtown Atlanta for businesses and the broader community.

Lunch on the Broad Street Boardwalk (Credit: Central Atlanta Progress)

Initially focused on civic leadership, CAP’s scope of work first expanded to include planning, then cleanliness and safety efforts with the creation of the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District in 1995. In the early 2000s, transportation, capital projects, public space management, economic development, and sustainability work were added. Rounding out the list is a reinvigorated commitment to placemaking and unsheltered outreach efforts.

Guided by a comprehensive master plan, CAP and ADID work together under the Atlanta Downtown brand to envision and realize an urban core that meets the needs of residents, students, and visitors alike.

This story first appeared in the February 2023 issue of Atlanta Intown.