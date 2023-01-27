The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber has changed its name to the Perimeter Partnership & Chamber of Commerce to better serve the needs of business organizations in the Perimeter region.

“The time is right for the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber to evolve into the Perimeter Chamber as we roll out our business plan and strategic goals for 2023 and beyond,” said Adam Hill, the General Manager of AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter and the chamber chairman. “The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber has served our members well and will continue to do so but as our membership base grows and diversifies, we must be the leading voice for advocacy that matters for the great Perimeter area.”

An announcement by the Perimeter Chamber said that broadening the service area will allow for additional accessibility and connections will allow for more action-based conversations that will reinforce a healthy business climate.

“As the Perimeter Chamber, we will focus on strategic initiatives that affect the future of Georgia’s economy,” said Perimeter Chamber President and CEO Stephanie Freeman. “We come to the table with trusted foresight and leadership to positively affect the trajectory of all businesses.”

While the service area expands, advancing economic prosperity will continue to be the organization’s driving force, working to serve their current members and provide more access to larger networks and more benefits.

The chamber recently launched a newly formed Chairman’s Circle for organizations looking to increase their exposure to the Perimeter business community and build connections with leading business executives, the announcement said. Members of this group are recognized as leaders who are making vital commitments to the continued growth and prosperity of the region through their sustaining investment in the Perimeter Chamber. For more information on this specific program, visit perimeterchamber.com/chairmans-circle.

In other news, Paula Shiver has been named to the post of vice president of engagement.

“I am excited to step into this new role with the Perimeter Chamber as we embark on this new chapter of expansion,” Shiver said. “I am passionate about helping new and existing businesses grow and develop through chamber engagement.”

Those wishing to ask about memberships and engagement are invited to visit perimeterchamber.com or contact Shiver at paula@perimeterchamber.com.