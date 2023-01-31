Sandy Springs will host an open house to discuss a proposed change to stormwater requirements in the Nancy Creek Declared Sensitive Area to allow minor work such as deck repairs or replacements.

The open house will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Barfield Room at Sandy Springs City Hall at 1 Galambos Way in City Springs, according to a press release.

Community members can review the proposed stormwater text amendments to the Nancy Creek Declared Sensitive Area (DSA). Though no formal presentation will be made, city representatives will be available to discuss the proposed amendments and answer questions.

If approved, the proposed text amendment would create an exemption in the DSA to allow for minor replacement work (500 square feet or less), the release said. This would include typical maintenance and routine repairs, rather than actual redevelopment or major land disturbance. No changes would be made to other requirements of the DSA, and the modification would apply only to the repair and replacement of existing impervious surfaces.

The Nancy Creek Basin begins in DeKalb County and ends in Atlanta, with approximately 16 percent of the basin located within Sandy Springs. Only a short segment of the creek itself runs through Sandy Springs, but nearly 3,800 acres of its basin and several tributaries are within city limits.

New development in Sandy Springs must treat the first 1.2 inches of rainfall on the site to prevent soil erosion into the stream. A 2016 policy change to reduce flooding required new development in the Nancy Creek Basin to infiltrate an additional 1.2 inches of rainfall, for a total of 2.4 inches. The additional requirement applies only to the portion of the Nancy Creek Basin west of High Point Road.